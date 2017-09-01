Jennifer Lopez Wore a Thin Bathrobe to One of the Dirtiest Places on Earth

X
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
September 1, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Last year, a travel logistics website called Travelmath sent a team to test the transit systems of major American cities for germs, and unsurprisingly, they found that the New York City subways were super super dirty.

So what did Jennifer Lopez do while walking through a NYC subway platform? She wore a bathrobe.

Gotham/GC Images

We're scratching our heads here too. The star was spotted sporting a fuzzy grey bathrobe in the depths of the subway tunnels on Thursday.

Judging from her high-heeled shoes, sky-high ponytail, and huge hoop earrings, we'd guess that J. Lo might have been filming something, possibly for her TV show Shades of Blue.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Posts Stunning Selfie with Her Mom

Even so, we can't say we recommend bath wear-as-street wear quite like this, even if she does look fabulous (but let's be real, she'd look great in anything). 

RELATED: J.Lo Is Giving Us Major Jenny from the Block Vibes in Her New Music Video Teaser

We're all for taking cues from Lopez, but on this instance, we're going to have to steer clear.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top