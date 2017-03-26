J. Lo's Back in the Studio With Sexy Selfie to Prove It 

Jennifer Lopez is working it, in all senses of the phrase! The 47-year-old mom, actress, and singer announced to her Instagram followers today that she is back to work, recording music in the studio. Lopez shared a sexy selfie to show fans what she's up to, wearing headphones and ready to go in front of a studio recording microphone. The Shades of Blue star looked casual yet stylish in a fitted white tank top and a touch of makeup to highlight her brows and enviable cheek bones. She completed her look with her honey brown locks pulled together in a high ponytail.

She captioned the photo "Back at it..." and although she didn't indicate what she's recording, the session could likely be for her upcoming collaboration with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Anthony and his company, Magnus Media, and Sony Music Latin are set to produce and develop the Spanish-language album, while Lopez will use her vocals amidst Spanish melodies to create chart-topping hits. Lopez hasn't released a Spanish-language album since 2007 when she released, Como Ama Una Mujer, which was also co-produced by Anthony.

The mom of twins has recently been in the spotlight for her NBC drama series, Shades of Blue, which was renewed for a third season, that whole Drake thing, and her new relationship former pro-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez—with whom she just enjoyed a romantic Bahamian vacation.

The first single off of the star's album is supposedly set to drop in November, so queue the playlist of J. Lo's top hits on repeat while we wait!