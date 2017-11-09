J.Lo Sizzles in Sexy "Amor Amor Amor" Music Video Teaser

It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is definitely feeling the amor as she partied the night away in a steamy new music video.

In a teaser clip for the video accompaniment to her Spanish single "Amor Amor Amor," the Latina songstress proves that she isn't ready to let the New York City chill prevent her from heating things up as she takes her famed dance moves to an abandoned subway station.

#SneakPeek 👀 #AmorAmorAmor drops this Friday on @VEVO @Youtube and all your favorite music platforms @Wisin #SpreadLOVE A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

With just days left until the release of the full video, J.Lo's sneak peek offers viewers a glimpse of the epic celebration we're about to witness with partygoers grooving in the subway train and one dancer doing some pretty impressive backflips, all set against the Big Apple's iconic skyline.

The 48-year-old singer, who makes her entrance in a dark subway station dressed in sexy denim separates, can be seen in a few shots posing and just showing off her general flawlessness before the neon words "Amor Amor Amor" flash on the screen.

We can't wait to see what goes down in the full music video for "Amor Amor Amore" — just one track off Lopez's highly-anticipated all-Spanish album — when it drops on Friday!