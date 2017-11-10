Jennifer Lopez's New Single "Amor Amor Amor" Is Definitely About Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's new single "Amor Amor Amor" is here!

The catchy tune featuring reggaeton star, Wisin is the second single from her forthcoming album, Por Prima Vez. And the lyrics definitely allude to her steamy romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Translating to "love love love" the song is already brimming with passion! But then Lopez sings the chorus: "Cuando hacemos el amor/Amor, amor, amor/Vuelvo a la vida cuando toco tu cuerpo". That means "when we make love, I come back to life when I touch your body." Are we the only ones sweating right now?

RELATED: J.Lo Sizzles in Sexy "Amor Amor Amor" Music Video Teaser

Considering she and Rodriguez are big on PDA, we can't help but think the entire song is about him. Right?

I hope you are all smiling big today!!! You make my heart and soul smile and I ❤️you @arod #missingthis #love #happiness #secondact A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

About last night... #myhappyplace 😊☺❤️ #amoramoramor A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Next up later today will be visuals for the song, which the Grammy Award winner teased on Instagram yesterday. With skintight denim and the NYC subway as a backdrop, the sneak peek is definitely giving us "Beat It" vibes and we're hear for it!

#SneakPeek 👀 #AmorAmorAmor drops this Friday on @VEVO @Youtube and all your favorite music platforms @Wisin #SpreadLOVE A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

We've already pressed the download button. The verdict? We love, love, love it.