Jennifer Lopez Makes a White Hot Statement at Her Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Launch

There's nothing we love more than a crisp white look, all year round. Few execute one as perfectly as Jennifer Lopez and she donned a modern take on the classic LWD at her Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration launch at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.
Well, at least it looked like a little white dress. The Cushnie et Ochs stunner could have easily doubled as a coat, with its double-breasted tuxedo inspired silhouette and knee-length. Naturally, Lopez anchored the ensemble with a pair of her sandals from the collection.
A sleek middle ponytail, long lashes, her signature glow, and coral lips finished Lopez's beauty look, while gold hoops and an embellished clutch were her accoutrements for the momentous occasion. "Dreams Come True" was how the Shades of Blue actress described the night on Instagram.
She was joined at the event by her partner in stylish shoe crime, Giuseppe Zanotti, Vivica A. Fox, and French Montana.
RELATED: Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Drops—See the Shoes
VIDEO: See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collection with Giuseppe Zanotti
You can get your hands on some Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez here, though the full collection should be released in the coming days. We loved that she named shoes after her daughter and sister!