Jennifer Lopez Makes a White Hot Statement at Her Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Launch

Jennifer Lopez Makes a White Hot Statement at Her Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Launch
See All Photos
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
January 27, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

There's nothing we love more than a crisp white look, all year round. Few execute one as perfectly as Jennifer Lopez and she donned a modern take on the classic LWD at her Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration launch at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

Well, at least it looked like a little white dress. The Cushnie et Ochs stunner could have easily doubled as a coat, with its double-breasted tuxedo inspired silhouette and knee-length. Naturally, Lopez anchored the ensemble with a pair of her sandals from the collection.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A sleek middle ponytail, long lashes, her signature glow, and coral lips finished Lopez's beauty look, while gold hoops and an embellished clutch were her accoutrements for the momentous occasion. "Dreams Come True" was how the Shades of Blue actress described the night on Instagram.

Dreams come true... ✨. #GiuseppexJennifer

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She was joined at the event by her partner in stylish shoe crime, Giuseppe Zanotti, Vivica A. Fox, and French Montana.

RELATED: Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Drops—See the Shoes

VIDEO: See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collection with Giuseppe Zanotti

 

You can get your hands on some Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez here, though the full collection should be released in the coming days. We loved that she named shoes after her daughter and sister!

The Latest in Video

8 of the J.Lo-iest Zuhair Murad Dresses from the Latest Couture Collection
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top