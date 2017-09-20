Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Had This Totally-in-Love Moment on the World of Dance Red Carpet

It's possible Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez didn't notice anyone but each other on the red carpet Tuesday night. The lovebirds were front and center on Tuesday night's World of Dance celebration red carpet, looking into each other's eyes with nothing but wide grins.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Naturally, their fashion choices also perfectly complemented one another at the West Hollywood, Calif., event. The World of Dance executive producer dazzled in a figure-clinging, blue David Koma dress with sexy cutout accents. The piece also boasted a thigh-baring, asymmetric hem and a contrast, waist-cinching belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with a flirty ponytail, smoky eyes, and oversize hoop earrings. Rodriguez was dapper in a classic black suit with a fun black and white polka-dot tie.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Last week, Lopez gushed about her relationship with Rodriguez in Hola! USA, stating, "We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We can certainly see it when these two are around one another. We cannot wait to see where J.Rod shows up next.