J.Lo and A-Rod Visit a School Together in the Dominican Republic

The couple who surprises school kids together, stays together? We hope that’s the case for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The hot new couple made the most of their trip down to the Dominican Republic by visiting a local school and surprising a few lucky students.

Lopez shared the sweet moment on Instagram when the singer and her baseball player beau met with some excited students at Fundación MIR, as J.Lo bent down to give one adorable little girl a hug. “Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir,” she wrote on Instagram.

On her Story, the star shared a video of her chatting with a few little girls, while her beau Rodriguez entertains the boys.

This wasn’t J-Rod’s only public appearance together on the trip: The former Yankee looked on as Lopez performed down in the D.R., even wielding a baseball bat on stage (perhaps a sly nod to her new man?). And eagle-eyed fans spotted the two getting down on the dance floor with none other than Lopez’s ex, Marc Anthony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTAaKU4D1mL/?taken-by=jlo From the Bronx to DR.. #nomatterwhereigoiknowwhereicamefrom A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

https://twitter.com/JohnJLover/status/853571508341485568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.instyle.com%2Fnews%2Fjennifer-lopez-party-alex-rodriguez-marc-anthony-dominican-republic JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

Sounds like this well-matched couple has a few hobbies in common.