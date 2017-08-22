J.Lo Shows Off Her Mean Right Hook During a Bae Workout Session with A-Rod

Who knew Jennifer Lopez had mad boxing skills?!

The Latina songstress showed bae who's boss, as she sparred alongside her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, at his new UFC Gym in Miami.

After J.Lo got her first look at the space, which opened earlier this month, it was time for an intense couples' sweat session, and Rodriguez couldn't help but be impressed by his girlfriend's prowess in the ring.

The baseball legend took to Instagram to share a workout video—set to Bon Jovi—that featured the fitness-loving couple getting their hands taped before they went head-to-head with their boxing instructors. J.Lo hit her target without hesitation, showing off her mean right hook in the process.

"Another day @ufcgymkendall," A-Rod captioned the clip, which ends with the best mic drop moment of all time, when the athlete and the pop star—now dressed in an ab-flaunting neon green sports bra, fitted leggings, and mirrored aviators—exit the gym in strong unity.

Another day at @ufcgymkendall 🙌🏼 #UFCGym #TrainDifferent @jlo @jasonfigorski A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Just a typical day at the gym for these active lovebirds!