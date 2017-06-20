J-Rod Bid Au Revoir to Their Romantic Parisian "Baecation" with the Cutest PDA Pics

The City of Love has officially taken Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's whirlwind romance to the next level.

After frolicking around on a sizzling overseas getaway that included romantic strolls around the Louvre and a respite from the summer heat, courtesy of an adorable ice cream date, the smitten lovebirds bid au revoir to the European hot spot with the cutest PDA pics that prove that this vacay has only added more amour to their relationship.

On Monday, the World of Dance judge already felt nostalgic, aptly writing #takemeback, as she shared a series of photos from the pair's stylin' lunch at the Louvre museum, including a flawless selfie of the couple.

Shortly after, the Latina star offered fans more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple's Parisian #baecation2017, including a shot of her snuggling in the baseball legend's arms and another of her beau, grinning from ear to ear while standing in front of a row of shops.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BViOF8ZlVjE/ 🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

And the smitten "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker's posting spree was far from over, as she also took to Twitter to share a booty-full photo of the pair from behind, with Lopez in a risqué white bandage dress and A-Rod in a dapper tan suit, sharing a sweet smooch against the backdrop of the city.

Something tells us that Paris will be missing these lovebirds!