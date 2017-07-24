Let J.Lo and A-Rod Show You How to Dress for a Summery Birthday Dinner

You guys, has Jennifer Lopez officially found the one?

We’ve been watching her and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's romantic trajectory for months now. They each have children. They have experience in the love game. And they’re both from New York.

But the way in which Mr. J.Lo has played her birthday? Gentlemen, take notes.

A day after the pair celebrated a joint birthday party with dancing, kissing, the works (check out her sexy sheer cocktail dress), the pair continued to toast to their milestone (Lopez turned 48 Monday; Rodriguez turns 41 Thursday) in Miami at Prime 112, a steakhouse popular with celebrities.

Did they order the porterhouse? Skirt steak? T-bone? Who cares, because they looked marvelous. It’s summer, and it’s hot in Miami. So to keep it cute and cool, Lopez turned to a pair of high-waist wide-leg white trousers with a wraparound bow-like belt and a matching white tank that could possible double as a bodysuit. Her creamy croc Hermés handbag was, as the kids say, everything, not to mention those locks, which remind us of her “If You Had My Love” video.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Rodriguez, as usual, kept it handsome in a navy suit jacket with jeans.

Did he make her night? It seemed like a happy birthday indeed.