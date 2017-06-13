J.Lo Says a Father's Day Celebration with Both A-Rod and Marc Anthony Isn't Out of the Question

J.Lo Says a Father's Day Celebration with Both A-Rod and Marc Anthony Isn't Out of the Question
Step aside Pritchetts, there's a new modern family in town!

As Jennifer Lopez prepares to spend her first Father's Day with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, the pop star says there's definitely a possibility of a celebration that includes her ex husband, Marc Anthony.

"It's possible," Lopez told E! News ahead of her All I Have concert residency at the AXIS inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Monday. "It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great."

J.Lo and Anthony are parents to 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is a proud father of two girls Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. Their kids have already spent plenty of time together, and Anthony and Rodriguez go way back to 2005 when they met at a Yankees game in New York. Sounds like the modern day Brady Brunch the world needs!

"He's supporting and loving and awesome," the 47-year-old triple threat gushed about her new love. "I'm a lucky girl."

