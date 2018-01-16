Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Can’t Stop Kissing Courtside at a Basketball Game

Whether or not she really does enjoy sports, J.Lo is certainly down to spend time courtside with her former MLB superstar boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

That’s what the headline-making couple did Monday in Miami, where they spent date night watching a college basketball game together. Rodriguez looked like his usual dapper self in a navy suit while Lopez continued her glamorous streak in an embellished black mock neck sweater with gold hoop earrings and plenty of bling. But you'll quickly be distracted from their fashion when you notice what they did in front of the cameras.

To the surprise of no one, these two weren’t afraid of showing off some PDA, sharing kisses as the basketball dribbled from one side of the court to the next.

They also took a moment to pose for a selfie, because #2018.

In December, Lopez and Rodriguez were reportedly expected to get engaged, but we’ve yet to hear about any happy news. What’s the hold up, guys?