J.Lo and A-Rod's Parisian Ice Cream Date Will Make You Melt 

Imagine a warm summer stroll down the banks of the Seine. Your loved one is by your side. The sounds of Paris fill the air. Not a single worry could kill your vibe. Could this be love?

That picturesque setting became a reality for of-the-moment couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who spent a lazy Sunday touring the City of Love hand in hand this weekend. The cherry on top of what looks and sounds like the textbook definition of romance? Ice cream.

That’s right. Ice cream. J.Lo and A-Rod each picked up a cone of ice cream for their walk. It may have been vanilla rum raisin, coconut, dulce de leche, or perhaps French vanilla (how appropriate!), but the flavor doesn’t really matter: The two just had eyes for each other.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

For their stroll, the pair kept it casual. Lopez hit the streets with slouchy black tee, white pants with a black stripe, and Gucci sneakers. Similarly, Rodriguez flaunted his sporty side in gray shorts with a matching tee and sneakers.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Naturally, because it’s Jennifer Lopez we’re talking about, she switched up her outfit at one point during the day. The other look? Red-hot sweats with a white tee and a matching bomber with similarly toned sneakers. It was super J.Lo circa early 2000s J.Lo—and we kind of hope she gives us more of that.

Splash News

RELATED: J.Lo and A-Rod's Cutest Couple Moments

As for their date, let's just say their relationship is now ice cream official.