J-Rod Put an Athleisure Spin on Couple's Dressing in Head-to-Toe Gucci

J-Rod was the ultimate Gucci gang on Wednesday while hitting the stores in Beverly Hills for some post-Christmas shopping.

As they headed to Tom Ford’s boutique in the Los Angeles neighborhood, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appeared to have compared style notes beforehand, as they twinned in designer duds from the luxury Italian brand.

While the former MLB player stayed true to his athletic form in a fitted black Gucci tracksuit paired with white sneakers and a pair of cool sunglasses, the Latina songstress appeared to still have the holidays on her mind, donning a knee-length cardigan decorated with the house's signature red-and-green color palette.

SPOT / Poersch / BACKGRID (2)

Putting her own glamorous spin on athleisure, the mom of two kept warm in the festive letterman-inspired jacket, which she complemented with large hoop earrings, a leather red bag emblazoned with her moniker, and aviator shades.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

The 48-year-old star was casual with the rest of her outfit, opting to forgo her typical sky-high heels in favor of sturdy Timberland boots, as well as equally relaxed distressed jeans and a white T-shirt.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

A chic top knot and a natural pink pout provided a simple backdrop to the "Jenny from the Block" singer's laid-back look.

Matchy-matchy has never looked so good.