Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Enjoy the Cutest Family Ice Cream Date with Their Kids

The couple that indulges together, stays together.

Proving that their romance shows no signs of cooling off with the changing seasons, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked like a happy family as they enjoyed an ice cream run with each of their two kids.

In a sweet photo shared to the former baseball all-star's Instagram account on Sunday, Rodriguez can be seen seated on the right side of the ice cream parlor alongside daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Meanwhile, the beaming Latina songstress—who opted for a black hoodie and oversize silver hoops for the sweet treat stop—looks effortlessly comfortable with her extended brood as she cuddles with her 9-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

While the 48-year-old hitmaker doesn't appear to have an ice cream cone of her own, we strongly suspect that she couldn't resist stealing a few bites of her daughter's colorful creation, which paired a blue ice cream flavor with some fruit loops toppings.

A-Rod, 42, captioned the sweet shot, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show."

Looks like this couple is redefining modern family goals!