Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Reportedly Dating

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has a major league new beau.

On Wednesday a source close to Lopez confirmed to People that the singer is currently dating former MLB great, and fellow New Yorker Alex Rodriguez. "They have been dating for a few weeks," the source said.

"She seems excited," the source added. "He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies' man too and is being cautious. For now, it's just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."

After a 10-year marriage to Marc Anthony, Lopez, 47, was most recently connected to Drake, although they reportedly struck out not long after their unofficial relationship began. The triple threat is mom to her and Anthony's 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme. "You know, they're always first," Lopez said of her kids while guest co-hosting The Real. "When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy."

Rodriguez, 41, recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and has previously dated a number of Hollywood A-listers, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. Like Lopez, the former Yankee also has two children, 12-year-old daughter Natasha and 8-year-old Ella.

Good luck to the new love birds!