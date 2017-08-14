Justin Timberlake Joined J-Rod's Date Night in the Hamptons

Coolest third wheel ever? As Hollywood powerhouse couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a romantic weekend in the Hamptons, they added a musical note and a little JT to their Eastern getaway, heading to date night at Saturday's star-studded charity event, Apollo, with none other than Justin Timberlake.

The "SexyBack" singer reportedly spent the evening with the smitten lovebirds, who, per usual, dressed to the nines in coordinating couple's ensembles. While the athlete looked dapper in a navy blue sports coat, draped over a light blue dress shirt, and khaki slacks, J.Lo was dreamy in a sequin romper by Zuhair Murad.

Never one to shy away from some extra glam, the 48-year-old went full-on metallic in sexy silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a two-tone gold sequin bag. The pop star opted to highlight her flawless complexion with nude lips, smoky eyes, and relaxed waves, as she mingled with fellow musician Timberlake, who posed with the couple in a cream bomber jacket paired with a casual white T-shirt and black jeans.

