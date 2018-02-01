J-Rod Channels Old Hollywood Glam for a Lavish Date Night

Love don’t cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez proved that a few strings of diamonds certainly don’t hurt, as she stepped out with Alex Rodriguez in full glam on Wednesday night.

The lovebirds made a head-turning arrival at a soiree celebrating the spring 2018 campaign for Guess, coordinating in lavish evening ensembles.

The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress accentuated her curves in a baby blue bodycon dress with a bustier-style bodice, while a floor-length matching fur coat paired with bedazzled nude heels exuded Old Hollywood vibes.

Rachel Murray/Getty

Her shoes weren't the only glittering accessory. From chandelier earrings to statement rings, J.Lo dripped in an assortment of diamonds that boasted plenty of sparkle.

A nude pout, a sultry smoky eye, and an updo, consisting of loose curly tendrils, put the finishing touches on the singer's most over-the-top outfit of the year.

Meanwhile, the former baseball all-star complemented his leading lady by dressing up in a navy velvet suit jacket along with black trousers and an unbuttoned white dress shirt.

Later that evening, the star athlete took to Instagram to pen a gushing message of support for his love with a selfie of the glam pair as they headed to the bash.

“This is for every woman who works till 1 am to get it right, who has the grit to get up when it’s not, and who shows the world what it means to give all you have. Congratulations on @guess, crush it on @nbcworldofdance and slay it on Super Saturday. #WomanPower #Inspiring#Empowering,” he wrote.

J-Rod never ceases to amaze us.