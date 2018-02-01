J-Rod Channels Old Hollywood Glam for a Lavish Date Night

Love don’t cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez proved that a few strings of diamonds certainly don’t hurt, as she stepped out with Alex Rodriguez in full glam on Wednesday night.
The lovebirds made a head-turning arrival at a soiree celebrating the spring 2018 campaign for Guess, coordinating in lavish evening ensembles.
The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress accentuated her curves in a baby blue bodycon dress with a bustier-style bodice, while a floor-length matching fur coat paired with bedazzled nude heels exuded Old Hollywood vibes.
Her shoes weren't the only glittering accessory. From chandelier earrings to statement rings, J.Lo dripped in an assortment of diamonds that boasted plenty of sparkle.
A nude pout, a sultry smoky eye, and an updo, consisting of loose curly tendrils, put the finishing touches on the singer's most over-the-top outfit of the year.
Meanwhile, the former baseball all-star complemented his leading lady by dressing up in a navy velvet suit jacket along with black trousers and an unbuttoned white dress shirt.
RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Sent Jennifer Lopez the Sweetest Surprise Just Because He Missed Her
Later that evening, the star athlete took to Instagram to pen a gushing message of support for his love with a selfie of the glam pair as they headed to the bash.
“This is for every woman who works till 1 am to get it right, who has the grit to get up when it’s not, and who shows the world what it means to give all you have. Congratulations on @guess, crush it on @nbcworldofdance and slay it on Super Saturday. #WomanPower #Inspiring#Empowering,” he wrote.
J-Rod never ceases to amaze us.