Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Now Color-Coordinating Their Outfits

After shying away from the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to take their relationship very public. On Friday, A-Rod finally opened up about their relationship (on national TV, no less), and it seems his new boo-thing was waiting in the wings during his interview on The View.

The two then stepped out together for lunch at Marea in N.Y.C., making their relationship status very clear in a pair of color-coordinating outfits. Lopez looked chic as always in a beige coat, platform pumps, and a coral handbag, pulling back her hair to show off a pair of large hoops. Her man was perfectly matching in a two-piece suit of the same color, pairing the smart ensemble with a white collared shirt and brown suede shoes.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

So what was J.Lo wearing under that coat? Luckily, the singer gave us a peek at the stunning butterfly-print mini that she wore for her lunch date. Not even the pouring rain can stop Lopez from looking all kinds of fierce.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

Clearly, Rodriguez as just as smitten as we are with the multi-talented star. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother,” he told The View.

We’re ‘shipping these two, hard.