Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Had the Coziest Christmas Ever

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gave us total relationship goals on Christmas Day.

The duo, who spent the holiday together with their children in Miami, cozied up in pajamas next to their Christmas tree and opened gifts, with both of them sharing photos of their festivities on Instagram.

“To all of our family, friends, and amazing fans and supporters, have a happy, healthy and safe holiday. Merry Christmas to all of you!,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of the two of them lounging on a couch that the singer’s sister, Lynda Lopez, snapped.

The former baseball star also shared a photo of J.Lo flashing a smile after he tried and failed to photobomb her and got blocked by her arm instead. “So much for my attempted photobomb. #Blocked #Nametag#HiMyNameIsAlex #TrustMeIAmBackThere,” he wrote alongside it.

Meanwhile, J.Lo shared a couple of festive photos her own, which included a snap of their families hanging out together in their pajamas. “Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!,” she captioned it. “MERRY CHRISTMAS #lovepost#pajamajammyjam.”