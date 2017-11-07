Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod’s Breakfast Date Looks Like Something out of a Rom-Com

Just when we thought Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez couldn’t get any cuter, the couple went and pulled some moves that are straight out of a rom-com.

On Monday night, the two cozied up at the Prostate Cancer Foundation dinner, raising $1 million for the cause. And on Tuesday morning, the duo continued their streak of adorable dates by heading out to breakfast together at Manhattan's Cipriani Midtown restaurant—impeccably dressed, of course.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

No, Lopez didn’t don your typical Sunday morning brunch sweats to grab a meal with her beau. Instead, she looked business chic in a tan one-shoulder sweater dress, wide black belt, and matching wool topcoat. Her man looked handsome as always in a dark suit and gray wool peacoat (shop similar here).

But our favorite part of this picture isn’t Lopez’s hoop earrings or even her radiant smile when she looks at her man: It’s the fact that these two are holding hands so tightly. Those intertwined fingers say a thousand words.

Milo Ventimiglia may be playing J.Lo’s love interest in her upcoming movie, but in her personal life, that role is clearly already filled.

Swoon.