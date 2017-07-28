Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod Wore the Cutest Birthday Dinner Date Outfits 

Could Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez be any cuter? We're going to go ahead and say no.

The star couple was spotted leaving A-Rod's birthday dinner on Thursday night at The Grill in New York City in the most adorable date night outfits.

Frank Lewis/startraksphoto.com

A-Rod wore a grey suit with black loafers (similar here), while Lopez opted for wide-leg olive green pants, statement hoop earrings, and a cozy white cardigan (similar here).

Before they went out to dinner to celebrate the birthday boy, though, Lopez made sure to post an “aw”-worthy birthday note in his honor.

"Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room...Wishing you the best every year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you," she wrote alongside the handsome photo of her man.

The former New York Yankee's birthday comes just a few days after Lopez's own special day, so naturally, the couple has held multiple joint celebrations since last week.

Happy Birthday, A-Rod and J.Lo! Or should we say J-Rod? See more of their cutest couple moments in our gallery.