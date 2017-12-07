Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in a Cold Weather Athleisure Look While Out with A-Rod

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Yankees alum beau Alex Rodriguez is the gift that just keeps on giving. Since confirming dating rumors last spring, the pair has been #CoupleGoals at every turn, and more than 8-months later, we’re still in awe of their loving bond.
J.Lo and A-Rod stepped out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, cozying up on the sidewalk to take a smitten glance at the baseball star’s phone.
Battling the east coast chill at Alex’s side, Jennifer rocked a set of gray sweatpants, matching Timberland boots (shop a similar style here), a white crop top, and her go-to black parka. Rodriguez wore navy track pants and a matching hoodie, gray Nike sneakers, aviator shades, and a black vest for the occasion.
How cute are these two? Despite their hectic work schedules and family lives, the sweet couple always finds time for each other. Is this what a modern-day fairy tale looks like?