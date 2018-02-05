Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Rang in One Year of Dating at a Wild Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have only been dating for a year, but the love is clearly strong between them. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Feb. 3, right after Lopez headlined a pre-Super Bowl show called the 2018 DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night concert, and Rodriguez was right there with her.

The former pro baseball player was Lopez's No. 1 fan throughout the entire performance, making sure to Instagram the moment while sitting next to his kids and Derek Hough.

On stage, Lopez made sure the love stayed mutual by giving him a cute shout out, according to E! News.

"We've been together for one year today," she said to the cheering crowd. "I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you."

E! caught up with the singer after she hit the stage, and she continued to gush about her beau and sharing her relationship shout outs on stage.

"It was our little anniversary, so it was a special night. I kept thinking 'Oh, God—February 3! That's our day. Oh, my God! It's been a year.' It was more spontaneous than anything else. It wasn't too planned. I thought about it, and I thought, 'Maybe I'll do it; maybe I won't,'" she said. "But it was a great show, in general, and...I don't know. We felt really good."