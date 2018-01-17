Jennifer Lopez Brunches in Ab-Baring Crop Top and Yoga Pants Combo 

After a night spent smooching courtside in Miami, Jennifer Lopez briefly stepped away from boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, for lunch and girl talk with her friends.

Lopez, 48, was spotted leaving The Standard Hotel looking amazing (per usual) in an ab-baring athleisure look on Tuesday morning. A cropped white sweatshirt by Guess and brown Niyama Sol yoga pants ($84; niyamasol.com) showed off the triple threat's impossibly toned physique, with an emphasis on her six pack and famously pert booty.

The singer glammed up her casual getup with a pair of Quay aviator sunnies ($60; nordstrom.com), oversize hoop earrings, and a neat topknot. A shiny pink lip and a subtle smoky eye were the only giveaways that Lopez was headed out on the town and not to the gym.

MEGA

The New York City native, who's visiting Rodriguez's beloved city with her nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme, posted a series of 'grams from the meetup with friends, who enjoyed lunch with a sweeping view of Biscayne Bay.

Now that's how you brunch!