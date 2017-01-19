People's Choice Awards

J.Lo’s Came-to-Slay People’s Choice Awards Look from Every Angle

J.Lo’s Came-to-Slay People’s Choice Awards Look from Every Angle
See All Photos
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shop This Post
January 18, 2017 @ 9:15 PM
by: Hana Asbrink

Jennifer Lopez has entered the building and everyone else can go home now.

The sexy performer turned all heads Wednesday evening at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, tearing up the red carpet with her peerless curves in a long black Reem Acra gown with puffed shoulder detailing and a gilded bodice.

When it comes to J.Lo, more is always more, and she proved that by complementing her ornate ensemble with statement-making drop earrings, a handful of rings, and a metallic clutch. J.Lo kept her hair neatly tied back in a slick, low pony and also showed off equally subdued, yet sexy makeup with dark nails, smoky eyes, a neutral lip, and of course her signature glow.

Steve Granitz/Getty
Christopher Polk/Getty
Steve Granitz/Getty
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

RELATED: See All the Looks from the 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Lopez kept the momentum going, scooping up the evening’s first award of the night for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress for her role in Shades of Blue.

Kevin Winter/Getty

VIDEO: 10 Times Jennifer Lopez Sparkled on the Red Carpet

 

Earlier in the day, the multihyphenate star was spotted hitting up the NBC press tour for Shades of Blue sporting a sassy buckled leather mini with a white pussybow blouse.

There’s truly no look this sizzling star can’t pull off.

The Latest in Video

10 Times Kristen Stewart Was the Coolest Girl on the Red Carpet
See More Videos

More People's Choice Awards

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in People's Choice Awards

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top