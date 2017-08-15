Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Get Wine Drunk and Call Her Ex with You

Want to sip rosé and quiz Jennifer Lawrence on what it's like to make out with Bradley Cooper? That was a rhetorical question—of course you do!

The Oscar-winning 27-year-old has partnered with Omaze to support Represent.Us, an organization which works to end political corruption. With a donation of $10 or more, you (and a friend!) will be entered for a chance to go wine tasting with the Silver Linings Playbook star. Don’t fret if you’re under 21 or you simply don’t drink—other beverages will be provided. In addition to your own private date with J.Law, winners are treated to a trip to California and a stay in a 4-star hotel (yes, please).

Courtesy Omaze

Lawrence shared all the deets in a hilarious video for Omaze. “You wanna stop political corruption in America, and drink a ton of wine?” the actress asked fans. We'd love nothing more!

J.Law also put her wine connoisseurship to the test in a game aptly named “Movie Review or Wine Review?” (SPOILER: she shouldn’t quit her day job.)

“Full-bodied, strongly grounded, simply sensational,” the Winter’s Bone star read from a slip of paper. “I hope that’s about a Cabernet, and not my breasts,” she quipped, later discovering it was a movie review for Joy.

Lawrence’s game did improve as time went on. When she read this review: “Doesn’t hold up to sober scrutiny,” she immediately assumed a critic was describing Passengers. The review was actually about American Hustle, but hey, closer than Merlot!

Enter for your chance to gab and guzzle with Ms. Lawrence here. May the odds be ever in your favor.