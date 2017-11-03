Jennifer Lawrence Dropped a Taylor Swift Reference to Kim Kardashian's Face

Jennifer Lawrence was responsible for what might have been the best Kim Kardashian West interview we’ve ever seen when she took over as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, but that’s not to say they were without a few awkward moments.

One surprising situation came when J.Law asked Kardashian West if she’d ever been cheated on (the answer is yes) and how she found out. “My hacking skills,” the reality star answered.

“I got into the voicemail thing and I was at dinner with all of my best friends. I put it on speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city,” she said.

“Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song,” Lawrence responded, which the reality star just laughed off. Watch the moment here:

The interview was interestingly the same night that Swift dropped a new song that seemingly references Kim and Kanye. In “Call It What You Want,” Swift sings: “My castle crumbled overnight / I brought a knife to a gunfight / They took the crown but it’s alright / All the liars are calling me one.”

Sounds like a jab at Kimye if we’ve ever heard one.