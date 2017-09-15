Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Taking a Break from Acting, Considers Pottery Instead

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a much-deserved break.

In a recent interview with Today host Savannah Guthrie, the Hunger Games star, who has done at least one movie a year since 2010, revealed that she doesn't have anything planned for quite some time.

"I'm taking [a break]," Lawrence, 27, said. "I don't have anything set for two years."

When pressed on how she hopes to spend all that free time, the Oscar-winner was unsure. "I don't know!" she replied breathlessly. "Make pots?" she added with a laugh.

VIDEO: mother! Movie Trailer

Knowing the grim subject matter of her latest project, boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's mother!, we're not surprised she needs a little time off. Lawrence told Guthrie that filming was so traumatic that the crew set up a designated tent where she could decompress between scenes with episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But even that didn't do it. In the end, only Christmas music got her out of the dark place the movie left her.

Still, two years is a long time for Hollywood's leading lady to avoid the silver screen, and Lawrence knows it. At the end of the interview she joked, "I'll see you in six months."

Watch Lawrence's full Today interview above, and catch mother! in theaters now.