Jennifer Lawrence Makes Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Crack Up at Mother! Screening

A bit of bad press isn’t going to keep Jennifer Lawrence from throwing her support behind her latest project—and doing so stylishly, at that.

The Mother! star and her director-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky attended an official Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences screening of their film at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actress arrived at MoMA in a black floral maxidress that certainly fit the mood of the dark, twisted film. The 2018 Brock collection gown (shop it in white here) features lace trim along the chest, giving it a slip-like appearance. Lawrence paired the dress with strappy black sandals and natural-looking makeup, her blonde strands grazing her shoulders in a low-maintenance fashion.

Robin Marchant/Getty

Aronofsky and Lawrence partook in a Q&A session following the screening, in which Jen showed off some of her characteristic spunk and flipped off her audience. Perhaps the topic of Mother!’s “F” CinemaScore rating was broached?

Robin Marchant/Getty

Robin Marchant/Getty

RELATED: Every Mesmerizing Look from Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother! Press Tour

Earlier this week, Aronofsky addressed the media frenzy surrounding his controversial film, telling The Frame’s John Horn, “What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an ‘F?’ It’s a punch. It’s a total punch. I realize that we were excited by that. We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those 'no's, you have to be willing to really believe in something."

Mother! is currently playing in theaters nationwide.