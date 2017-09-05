Jennifer Lawrence's Sheer Ball Gown at the Venice Film Fest Deserves an Award

Ever since she arrived at the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence has been slaying the sartorial game, and Tuesday’s premiere was no different. The 27-year-old arrived for the premiere of her new film, Mother!, in a sheer Dior ball gown, even daring to go braless for the occasion.

The Academy Award winner avoided a wardrobe malfunction thanks to some strategically placed silk embroidery, but the see-through dress left very little to the imagination. Sheer to her waist, the gown then flared out into a full skirt, complete with black and pink polka-dot tulle.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Lawrence paired the elegant Dior number with a soft updo, dark liner, and drop earrings, keeping her accessories relatively simple for the occasion.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Tuesday’s look wasn’t her only daring photo call at Venice: On Monday, the actress stepped out in a plunging lace Giambattista Valli dress with a deep V-neckline. She paired the dress with soft curls and pink gloss on her lips.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's Boyfriend Is Completely Smitten with Her Acting Abilities

With film festival season only just beginning, we can’t wait to see what else the Mother! star pulls out of her luggage. Click here to see more of the hottest red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival.