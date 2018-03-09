Jennifer Lawrence Doesn’t Really Have Sex Because She’s a Germaphobe

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her refreshing candor in interviews, but her latest one was even more honest than we’re used to.

As it turns out, J.Law doesn’t have as much sex as you might think, based on how she much talks about it. And the reason she cites might surprise you: She says it's because she’s a germaphobe who is terrified of getting an STI.

“I always talk like I want dick, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it,” she told The Sun.

“I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. Dick is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am,” she continued.

By doctors being involved, Lawrence likely means that she and her partner get STI tested, something that's smart to do on the reg. Every year there are an estimated 20 million new STD infections in the U.S., according to the CDC. The organization suggests that anyone who has unsafe sex should get tested for HIV at least once a year. And it sounds like J.Law probably exceeds those testing recommendations, whether or not she needs to.

As for her current sex life, it’s pretty bare. “I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said, reaffirming that she doesn’t often sleep with people she isn’t dating. The actress split from her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, last fall, and has since shut down rumors that she ever dating Brad Pitt.

“I would like to have a relationship, you know—it’s hard out there.” Her BFF Amy Schumer knows the struggle—and sent her a hilarious gift when Lawrence and Aronofsky broke up.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she told Andy Cohen. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’"

J.Law, keeping it real since 1990.