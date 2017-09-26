Jennifer Lawrence Had the Best Response After Reading a Mean Tweet About Herself

Jimmy Kimmel’s Celebrities Read Mean Tweets has long been one of his show’s most popular segments, and for good reason: There’s almost nothing funnier than stars dramatically reading cruel or vulgar tweets about themselves and laughing them off.

But when Jennifer Lawrence stopped by for Kimmel’s 11th edition of his viral segment, she did more than just chuckle: She had a hilarious retort. And J.Law wasn’t the only A-lister who participated in the brand-new clip: Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gal Gadot, and more were totally down to make fun of themselves on national television. Alec Baldwin even stopped by to whip out his incredibly popular Donald Trump impression—to read a mean tweet written by Trump himself.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Wears Her Most Naked Dress Yet

Watch Gadot defend her bra size, Gyllenhaal read about his “punchable face,” and Aniston call herself a bag of flour in the hilarious video at top.

You won’t be disappointed.