Jennifer Lawrence Was Threatened and Punished for Standing Up to a Director

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most well known actresses in Hollywood, but that has not made her immune to workplace harassment.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that she has faced harassment and fear on movie sets before, and one particular instance stands out in her mind.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I've had this happen: I finally made the decision to stand up for myself, and then I went to go to the bathroom at work and one of the producers stopped me and was like, 'You know, we can hear you on the microphone; you've been really unruly.' Which was not true, but basically my job was threatened because the director said something f—ked up to me and I said, 'That's sick, you can't talk to me like that,' and then I was punished, and I got afraid that I wasn't going to be hired again," she said.

Lawrence declined to name the director in her account, but she did call the situation "difficult" and a "nighmare." She also had interesting insight into why some people are choosing not to come forward with harassment stories of their own.

"I think a lot of people aren't coming forward because they're afraid they're not going to work again," she said. "You need to be able to say, 'This is wrong,' and have somebody do something about it, instead of saying, 'Oh, it's wrong? Well, you're fired.'"