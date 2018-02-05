Jennifer Lawrence Pulls a Bridesmaids, Takes Over Loudspeaker During Flight

It seems the years spent co-starring alongside Bradley Cooper have had a transitive effect on Jennifer Lawrence.

While Cooper was busy cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl, his Silver Linings Playbook counterpart took her fandom to the skies.

During a flight on Sunday (SUPER BOWL SUNDAY), the 27-year-old Oscar winner took over the plane’s loudspeaker to deliver a timely message.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking,” she began. “This is Jennifer Lawrence. It's Feb. 4. It's Super Bowl Sunday. We all know what that means. Can I please just get a ‘fly Eagles fly?'" she asked.

Luckily, this interaction was captured on video. After the actress requested a pre-game chant from the passengers, the camera pans to the captive audience, many of whom appear less than thrilled by their celebrity encounter (Patriots fans, perhaps?).

Jennifer Lawrence takes over plane speaker system to do #flyeaglesfly Chant



Lawrence was among the stars in Silver Linings Playbook pic.twitter.com/uOn3C6rFAV — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 4, 2018

The crème de la crème comes in the videos final seconds, when Lawrence attempts to quote Kristen Wiig’s famous in-flight Bridesmaids line, “There’s a colonial woman on the wing.” Seconds into her recitation, a flight attendant cuts Jen off with a well-meaning “Ma’am.”

The Eagles soared to victory at Sunday's big game, so maybe Lawrence’s rally did the trick!