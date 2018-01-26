J.Law Talks Politics with High School Students During Surprise Visit

Students at a Cleveland, Ohio-area high school got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday morning when Jennifer Lawrence made an unexpected visit to their campus.

The star was there to advocate for youth political action as part of her work with grassroots organization Represent.US, and to further her mission, the Oscar winner met with high school juniors and seniors at Cleveland Heights High School to get them more involved in the workings of the U.S. government.

The Hunger Games star—who admitted that her interest in politics has turned into “an obsession” during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter in December—brought her passion to the classroom, encouraging the students to become more active in their community and to stomp out federal corruption.

Senior Londyn Crenshaw said the 27-year-old’s rousing pep talk definitely made an impression, according to the school’s website. “It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues,” he said. “When she said, ‘This is your time,’ that really made me think.”

While sitting down with Oprah late last year, the Silver Linings Playbook actress opened up about her desire to inspire political change.

“My political passion has almost turned into an obsession,” she said. “I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settled, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’”

Admitting that she had a “not nice” speech planned for President Trump if the pair ever crossed paths, Lawrence revealed that she is biding her time for when she meets any politicians who’ve upset her. “I have something to say for all of them,” she told the former talk show host. “I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘Just you wait.’”

Watch out Washington, J.Law is coming for you!