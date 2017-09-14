J.Law Looks Like an IRL Disney Princess for This Red Carpet PDA Moment

Though the subject matter of Mother! is quite harrowing, Jennifer Lawrence has looked positively ethereal during the most recent stop of the film's global promotional tour.

At the New York City premiere of the movie on Wednesday night, the Academy Award winner had a total princess moment in a look that channeled Cinderella. Lawrence is a Dior girl through and through, thus it was no surprise that the beauty slipped on a white tulle couture gown from the fashion house. She kept her makeup pared-down and glowing to match her radiant mood and placed flowers in her updo to really drive home that heavenly vibe.

Taylor Hill/Getty

But what really stole the show was her affection with boyfriend and Mother! director Darren Aronofsky. The couple have kept their relationship relatively quiet since they began dating last year, but the duo shared a few moments on the red carpet for their latest premiere stop. Aronofsky placed his hand around Lawrence's waist as they posed with each other and grinned from ear to ear:

Taylor Hill/Getty

Lawrence couldn't contain her excitement about working with her boundary-pushing, filmmaker boyfriend either. "That's what I've always loved about him," she told People at the premiere. "I was such a huge fan of all of this work. I just think he's so bold and unafraid and that's exactly what I saw. That's exactly what I witnessed—even more so."

Mother! hits theaters this Friday, Sept. 15, so we know what we'll be doing this weekend. Well, other than the Emmys, which we hope produces another princess moment for Lawrence and her prince.