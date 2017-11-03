J.Law Stripped Naked in Kris Jenner’s Closet, Demanded Kim and Kanye Style Her

Jennifer Lawrence’s admiration for Kim Kardashian West knows no bounds, especially when she’s five martinis deep.

On Thursday night, the actress guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live, and interviewed her favorite reality star—an opportunity superfans only dream of. After Kim answered a few revealing questions, from her favorite sibling (spoiler alert: Khloé) to Kanye’s weirdest habit (falling asleep at the drop of a dime), the conversation quickly turned to Lawrence.

Recently, the American Hustler star had dinner with the Kar-Jenner clan at Kris Jenner’s Calabasas home, and let’s just say things got a little out of hand. “I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” she said.

What exactly prompted her to strip down to her skivvies you ask? Well, it turns out that J.Law wanted Kim and Kanye to give her a style makeover. “You said, ‘I’m not joking I really want Kanye to style me and so I said, ‘Okay.’ I come back in and you’re fully butt naked,” recalled Kardashian. “I feel like I know you so well now.”

Lawrence added, “You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.”

Hats off to J.Law for living out every Kardashian fan’s fantasy. Watch more funny moments from the entire interview above.