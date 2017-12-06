Jennifer Lawrence Tells Oprah How Harvey Weinstein Was "Paternal" to Her

Who wouldn’t want to be in a room while Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lawrence discuss everything from life to fame and more? The duo gave fans a glimpse at their latest convo in The Hollywood Reporter, for which the media mogul interviewed the Oscar winner during a day where they were like “girls in the garden,” sipping rosé at Oprah’s Montecito, Calif., home.

Winfrey told the mag just how was impressed she was by Lawrence, saying the reason why was "how much light [Lawrence] carries. Capital L, capital Light. You can feel there's a strong intelligence and a desire to use this moment for something greater than fame and fortune."

Since their interview, they’ve continued their friendship. They text each other, Winfrey shares inspirational book titles with her, and Lawrence said during THR’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast that Winfrey had given her “life-changing advice” during their interview.

Take a peek at highlights from their chat:

1. Lawrence’s success brought on insecurity.

“By the time you're 27, you've got [an Oscar]. By the time you've gotten four [nominations], does it come with ...,” Winfrey said. “Fear,” Lawrence responded. “You're immediately hit with fear. Or at least I was. I had been climbing and working and fighting, and I remember last year just getting hit with fear. All of a sudden it was, "They're going to get sick of me." That's when all my insecurity came. I've been probably more insecure after last year, and I don't know if that's just a feeling of: I've got more to lose, I have more people to disappoint. I don't know how to explain it.”

2. The bad Mother! reviews broke Lawrence’s heart.

“I read Twitter, and I was looking for bad mother! things,” she told Winfrey. “It was horrible. It was really bad. I loved this so much, and it just broke my heart, especially for Darren [Aronofsky, the film's writer-director and Lawrence's ex] because he loved this person. And any time you're in a relationship, their pain is your pain.”

3. Lawrence’s picture hacking made her feel “violated on a sexual level.”

Before Lawrence decided to take on her upcoming film Red Sparrow, she said she had been afraid of taking on a “sexy or sexual” project since her photos had been hacked and shared in 2014. “I’ve been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked,” she said. “I just thought, "I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will." And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back.”

When Winfrey asked if having her pictures hacked felt like she had been robbed or if her home had been invaded, Lawrence replied, “I would much prefer my whole house to have been invaded ... it's taking somebody's intellectual property but also my body. It was violating on a sexual level.”

4. Oprah has given Lawrence the best advice she’s ever received.

“You just said it under your breath,” Lawrence said when Winfrey asked her about the piece of advice that she’s been given. “You were talking, and then under your breath you said, "You have to teach somebody how to treat you. That's the smartest thing I've ever heard.”

5. Lawrence went further in-depth about the “#metoo” moment she had with a female producer.

“I was abused by a woman on a movie,” she said. [In October, Lawrence said a female producer had once asked her to "do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side by side with only paste-ons covering our privates." She did not name the producer or the film.] “There was a general consensus on [that] movie that I was fat, and so it wasn't just the woman. Everybody agreed that I was fat. And she had to be the mouthpiece.” She was asked to lose 15 pounds in two weeks.

6. Lawrence wants to form a commission with other influential people in the industry to help stop the abuse

“It's just so sad because every actor, when you're starting out, there's really not a lot of options. It's like, there's not really anything anybody can do because the behavior is so normalized. And then you become more powerful, and people start f—ing with you less. People at the beginning of their careers don't want to rock the boat because if you rock the boat, you'll be called difficult. How can there be rules in place where there are certain ways that you just cannot treat people? Or a commission, somebody that they can call? If every A-list actor decides to join this commission, we know everybody in the industry. I know every studio head in town. If I'm on this commission, and [if] I get an email about somebody being treated badly on a set, I can send an email. We have to all put our heads together and figure out how to not let this moment go, not just be like, "Oh, well, that was crazy." Something has to really get done.”

7. She needed time to process the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

“There was this moment when all of this broke out and everybody was silent, and then all of a sudden, every actress' Twitter was blowing up with, "You need to come forward and you need to say something and you need to condemn!” Lawrence said. “Which is true: We do have a responsibility to say something; we've all worked with him, but everybody needed a moment. Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me—except for the moments that he wasn't, and then I called him an a—hole, and we moved on. He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he's being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with. I didn't know that he was a rapist.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. In a statement to People, the producer's lawyers said, “Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct. There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.”

8. Lawrence’s “neighborhood tribe” is goals and she’s a self-proclaimed “homebody.”

“People imagine my life being [different],” she said. It's actually pretty normal. I drove myself to the laser hair removal today. (Laughter.) I have always been a homebody. My social life has always been very boring: I sit around outside my house with my friends and drink wine, and that hasn't really changed. I don't really like to go out. I actually have the most amazing neighborhood tribe. My neighborhood is like a village. The women are sharing breast milk. Zoe Saldana just came and got an onion from me [the other day]. Cameron Diaz and I went on a hike [recently].”

9. The lesson that has taken Lawrence the longest to learn is to slow down.

“My thoughts are so gigantic,” she said. “I go from one small idea to 40 years from now, and I overthink everything, and nothing actually gets done. So living in the moment and taking everything step by step is something I have not mastered. I am still working at it.