Jennifer Lawrence Made Her Most Candid Comment to Date About Trump's Presidency

We think it's safe to say Jennifer Lawrence never expected Donald Trump to win the presidency.

In a recent interview at The Wing, a women's community and co-working space, the 27-year-old actress opened up about how she felt after the 2016 election, and she pulled no punches, per usual: "When Donald Trump got elected, my head exploded."

“I felt helpless, I felt scared, I felt devastated, and I found that the only thing I could actually do is educate myself,” Lawrence explained in the interview on Friday.

“The more I educated myself on our government and our economic system, the more I realized everything that I care about—from the environment to public education, public healthcare, and immigration—is all affected by corruption,” she continued. “It doesn’t actually matter who we have in office, these problems are going to exist. That is what we have to fix.”

Jennifer Lawrence is live at The Wing Soho to celebrate her new 20th Century Fox film Red Sparrow! Posted by The Wing on Friday, February 23, 2018

This is far from the first time the Red Sparrow star has gotten political. In fact, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Lawrence admitted her "political passion has almost turned into an obsession."

Though she's never met President Trump, the actress told the source she has a plan if she ever does: "I've got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face."

The president isn't the only one she has strong words for, either.

"I have something to say for all of them," she explained. "I watch different characters on the news, and I'm like, 'You just wait.'"

Lawrence is among a long list of A-listers who aren't fans of the commander in chief, and she's not shy about using her popularity to effect change. She's incredibly active with the grassroots organization Represent.US, which works to end political corruption, and just last month, she visited with high school students in Ohio to encourage them to educate themselves and get involved with politics.