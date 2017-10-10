Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out about the Harvey Weinstein and the allegations of sexual harassment against him , and she is making it clear where she stands. The actress worked with the producer on 2012's Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won a best actress Oscar.

David M. Benett/Getty

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” she said in a statement to People Tuesday morning.

“I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward,” it said.

Lawrence is one of many actors and actresses in Hollywood who have made statements of support for the victims since the New York Times released their in-depth report. Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Judi Dench have also spoken out.

In light of the allegations, Weinstein was fired by the Weinstein Company on Sunday. The company released a statement regarding the termination.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company—Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg, and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”