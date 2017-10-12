Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Plunging Wedding Gown to a Movie Premiere

There's no news hinting at Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky tying the knot anytime soon, but the former is definitely dressing the part.

The Academy Award winner looked like a blushing bride when she stepped out for the Faces Places New York City premiere on Wednesday night. Lawrence slipped on an actual wedding gown for the evening, instead of a high-fashion number from one of her favorite brands.

Kevin Winter/Getty

The white lace L. Wells Bridal stunner boasted a plunging neckline, wispy short sleeves, and a sheer, swiss dot overlay for maximum ethereality. Delicate, layered necklaces, barely there studs, a few rings, and pared-down sandals rounded out her ensemble.

VALERIE MACON/Getty

Lawrence added a pop of color to her look with bold red lips. And loose waves added to the effortless quality of it all.

RELATED: Every Look from Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! Press Tour

All of the brand's dresses are made to order, so you can actually get Lawrence's look right now. Clearly, you don't need to be a bride-to-be to get dolled up in the wedding gown of your dreams.