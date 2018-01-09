J.Law Almost Made It to the Golden Globes After-Parties, but Emma Stone Had Other Plans

If you were bummed that Jennifer Lawrence didn't make an appearance at the Golden Globes this year, you can blame Emma Stone.

Apparently, J.Law was supposed to be Stone's date for the after-parties, but Emma, who was nominated for her portrayal of Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, decided she wanted to hang out at Jen's house instead.

After arriving at Lawrence's, Stone filmed her BFF explaining why she had just one smoky eye completed and was not dressed for a girls' night out.

"Hi, what happened tonight?" Emma asks Jennifer in a video which Lawrence posted to her Facebook page.

"Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties, so I got us some tickets to some after-parties," Lawrence explains while keeping the side of her face that is made up turned toward the camera. "I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn't want to go."

"You just wanted to come over to my house so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like," she continued before turning her face directly to the camera revealing the makeup-free side of her face.

In the background you can hear Stone bursting into laughter and saying, "You're the best."

Watch the hilarious video below.