Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are Friendship Goals on the Governors Awards Red Carpet 

The only thing better than walking the red carpet at the Governors Awards is walking the red carpet at the Governors Awards with your BFF. Last night at the 9th annual awards show, actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed off together before the event, leaving us with a ton of adorable pictures to swoon over.

The Governors Awards took place at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Saturday, and Lawrence and Stone were just a few of the big-name stars in attendance. For the event, Lawrence stunned in a black midriff-baring two-piece gown, embellished with an intricate floral design. She wore her blonde hair in an updo and kept her accessories simple with only a pair of small earrings.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stone, on the other hand, wore a unique white dress featuring metal fasteners, a cool double belt, and a leg-baring slit up the front. She completed the look with silver heels, a small patterned purse, and a low ponytail.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As one would expect, hilarity ensued when the two funny ladies got together. JLaw snuck up behind Stone for some prom-pose pics, quickly embracing her friend before scurrying off down the red carpet. Luckily, some savvy photographers captured the cute moment for us to see!

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kevin Winter/Getty

Friendship goals, anyone?