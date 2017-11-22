Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Have Broken Up

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Mother! director Darren Aronofsky have broken up, People confirms.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, reportedly began dating last September after they finished filming the aforementioned psychological thriller, though news of their relationship wasn’t made public until this past spring.

The pair made their first public appearance together while promoting this year's Mother!, which despite widespread interest, received notoriously poor reviews from critics. As the buzz surrounding the film dies down, the director and the star are going their separate ways.

Since Lawrence’s split from longtime boyfriend Nicholas Hoult in 2014, she had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. They reportedly broke up summer 2015. Aronofsky was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son.

We’ll miss their adorable red carpet appearances. Regardless, we're excited to see what's next for both.