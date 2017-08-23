Jennifer Lawrence’s Boyfriend Is Completely Smitten with Her Acting Abilities

by: Alicia Brunker
August 23, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

Jennifer Lawrence is pretty much considered a hero in the acting biz. Through the years, she has garnered plenty of praise, played alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and, not to mention, won countless awards, including an Academy Award for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. 

However, her new beau, Darren Aronofsky, has just started to catch wind of her true genius. But, hey, better late than never, right? Aronofsky, who is the director of J.Law’s new horror flick, Mother!, could not stop gushing about her acting prowess in an interview with Vulture

After having initial concerns about how the actress would handle her unconventional character, his doubts soon faded once she arrived on set. 

“During the rehearsals, she was very, very relaxed,” he said. "She was present, but never really pushed herself. It wasn’t appropriate for me to push that, even though I wasn’t sure how she was going to do it. And I really didn’t get to know the character until we started shooting, and she showed up.”

And, in true J.Law fashion, she nailed her performance. "She really went there," Aronofsky said. "The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again."

During filming, the 27-year-old was so committed to her character that she broke a rib. Now that’s commitment. 

Catch J.Law’s gripping performance in Mother! when it hits theaters on Sept. 15. 

