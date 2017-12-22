Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Step Out Together a Month After Breakup

Nearly a month after news of Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky’s breakup went public, the exes were spotted out together in N.Y.C., leading us to wonder whether things are truly over between the two.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress and Oscar-nominated director went for a stroll in the city, Lawrence’s pup, Pippi, in tow.

J.Law looked understated-chic in skinny jeans, a black tee, a long gray wool coat (shop a similar look here) and white sneakers. Aronofsky smiled at her side in a black jacket and navy slacks, a gray beret atop his head.

An anonymous source told E! on Thursday that the pair is open to reconciliation. “They never stopped speaking after they broke up,” the source revealed. “They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."

The show biz duo began dating is September 2016 and called it quits more than a year later in November 2017.