Jennifer Lawrence Is "Offended" That People Think Her Dress Is Sexist

Jennifer Lawrence is usually not one to weigh in on Internet gossip, but when she saw trolls criticizing her latest dress choice, she couldn’t hold her tongue.

The Red Sparrow star attended a photo call in London on Tuesday with her cast mates in a plunging Versace dress with a sky-high slit, looking utterly gorgeous.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

But some critics were quick to point out how Lawrence was dressed compared to her bundled-up (male) co-stars. “This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I’ve been outside today and it’s blooding FREEZING,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress. pic.twitter.com/GoVfPscRWi — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) February 20, 2018

Along with commenting that she must be cold, Twitter users pointed out how she was dressed up in a "revealing" look while the men were much more casual.

True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps. — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

J.Law didn’t let the conversation go on for very long, though, before she chimed in, calling it both sexist and offensive. “Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?” she wrote on Facebook.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

“I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice. This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The controversy surrounding Lawrence’s dress choice is particularly ridiculous considering celebrities prioritize fashion over the weather almost constantly, wearing miniskirts and crop tops in below freezing temps when they’re “caught” in the wild by paparazzi, or rocking plunging gowns on the red carpet in the middle of winter in New York.

Michael Stephens - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Lawrence is far from the first person to rock a stunning dress in the cold. If her Versace dress looks familiar, it’s likely because Elizabeth Hurley rocked a near-identical version 24 years ago to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. For the record, that event also happened to be held in brisk London in the spring.