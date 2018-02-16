Why Jennifer Lawrence Started Saying Yes to Nude Scenes

A few years ago, Jennifer Lawrence might have passed on a provocative role, like that in her upcoming thriller Red Sparrow—but that's no longer the case.

While making an appearance at the film's premiere on Thursday, the actress opened up about how she went from playing Hunger Games’s martyr Katniss Everdeen to a prima ballerina-turned-Russian spy in a decidedly sexy role, which has her stripping down in front of the camera.

"I don't have the same fear and insecurity in that one specific area that I used to," the Academy Award-winner told ET.

Lawrence says on-screen nudity no longer dissuades her from going for exciting roles, explaining: “So you know I'm always gonna take on roles for the same reason, you know, the character speaks to me and the director and the story. But I'm no longer gonna let that be a factor in my decision making."

That’s quite the transformation for the star who once admitted to experiencing intense anxiety while filming her first sex scene alongside co-star Chris Pratt for Passengers.

“That was the most vulnerable I've ever been,” she admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she got “really, really drunk” to assuage feelings of guilt for pretending to hae sex with Pratt, who was married to Anna Faris at the time. “It was weird. And everything was done right; nobody did anything wrong. It's just a bizarre experience."

Nowadays, Lawrence jokes that she has become almost too comfortable with being naked on-set during a roundtable discussion earlier on Thursday.

“Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she said to ET. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"