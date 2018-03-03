Jennifer Lawrence's Body Insecurities Are So Relatable

You might think that big-name actresses are totally confident when it comes to their bodies, but they have insecurities just like the rest of us. Take Jennifer Lawrence, for example.

In her new movie, Red Sparrow, the 27-year-old filmed her first nude scene, and in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, J.Law got super real about what was going through her mind as she stripped down on camera.

If you're a die-hard fan of the Hunger Games actress, you may recall that she's typically shied away from overly sexual roles and nudity, especially after personal pictures were hacked from her phone in 2014.

Leave it to Ellen to ask the hard-hitting questions! In J.Law's latest appearance on the Ellen Show, the host asked her what made her change her tune when it came to nude scenes.

In a typical Lawrence response, she replied, "I just got hot, you know?"

She switched gears and answered the question seriously, explaining, "It was really just an amazing script and story. To me, I loved the character, and I just didn’t want to miss out on it because of like my weird insecurities. So I did it."

However, Lawrence was pretty nervous when it came time to actually get naked on-set. "[The crew] were really nice and all went in at 3 in the morning to set up heaters—it was a very Hungarian winter and I was always complaining about being cold," she told Ellen. "I came in and it was so toasty warm, and I was like, 'What are you doing with this heat?! My nipples are gonna be huge!'"

We would probably have the same worry, to be quite honest!

Lawrence has inevitably faced a little backlash for doing these nude scenes, as haters say she shouldn't complain about her hacked photos if she's going to be naked on film. But J.Law had the perfect response to these critics.

“Nudity by choice is a completely different thing from being violated,” she told Total Film. “This was my choice, and it was for my craft. It’s important to remember that there is a difference.”